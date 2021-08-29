Green Bay woman arrested with 2nd OWI, was driving with minor in vehicle

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old Green Bay woman was arrested on Saturday night for driving while under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post, just after 11 p.m., a state patrol trooper helped the Green Bay Police Department with a complaint that a vehicle had struck a building at the 700 block West Walnut Street in Green Bay.

Upon further investigation, the trooper found that the driver, identified as 31-year-old Alyssa Larschied, was under the influence of alcohol and other substances.

Following Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, Larschied was arrested for driving a vehicle while under the influence with one child in the vehicle under the age of 16.

This is her second offense.

Officials report Larschied will be charged with operating after revoked due to OWI, failure to equip functioning IID in the vehicle, possession of open intoxicants, and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated 2nd offense with a minor in the vehicle.