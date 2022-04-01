GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person has been charged in the Green Bay house fire on South Taylor Street that occurred on Thursday.

According to court documents, Kari Seyers, a 32-year-old who lived at the upstairs residence of the building is being charged with arson and obstructing an officer.

Seyers told investigators that she called emergency services when she arrived home from work.

Firefighters initially believed the fire had started in the attic. However, upon further investigation, it was discovered that the fire was started at the bedroom dresser. Seyers’ husband told investigators that she told him there was $400 placed in the drawer by their bed which went missing.

Upon being interviewed, Seyers admitted there was never any money in the dresser. Seyers also said she used a lighter and heated up a phone charger until it was hot. She then wrapped a piece of paper towel around it until it ignited. Seyers waited around for a little bit until there was smoke. That is when she called 911.

Seyers also claims to be in a violent domestic relationship and suffers from depression. Officers transported her to a local Crisis Center for an evaluation before heading to the Brown County Jail.

If convicted, Seyers could face up to 40 years in prison and fined up to $100,000.