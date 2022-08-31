OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 51-year-old female from the City of Green Bay was arrested on Wednesday by the Wisconsin State Patrol Fond du Lac Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, her fourth offense.

On Wednesday morning, a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol observed a vehicle speeding on US Highway 41 southbound in Oconto County. Prior to initiating the traffic stop, the trooper observed the operator, Amy Lance from Green Bay, perform an unsafe lane deviation.

Lance was then stopped, where the trooper had noticed signs of impairment during the roadside investigation.

Based on the indicators of impairment, the trooper ordered a standardized field sobriety test, where Lance was then subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, her fourth offense.

While in custody, Lance admitted to having a THC vape cartridge on her. A legal blood sample was collected incident to the arrest and Lance was later released to Oconto County jail staff for detention.

Lance is being charged with Operating While Intoxicated – 4th offense, felony possession of THC, and several bail jumping charges. She also has another pending Operating While Intoxicated charge from earlier in 2022.