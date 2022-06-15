GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing a homicide charge after her boyfriend died of an overdose back in January.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 29-year-old Brittany Schmidt is charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide. Back on January 27, officers responded to a residence for a man who overdosed.

When officers arrived, Schmidt let them in and said that the overdose victim was upstairs. She also said she gave the man three doses of nasal-injected Narcan. The victim was only identified as a 38-year-old male.

Schmidt told authorities that she met the victim over the summer at Walmart. The day before the overdose, the victim reportedly asked Schmidt if she wanted to hang out.

Around 11:15 p.m. she went over to his house and said they went upstairs and proceeded to smoke crack. Schmidt later clarified she meant cocaine. The two then reportedly did heroin, and Schmidt said he injected himself with more narcotics later.

Schmidt did say that she did not bring any drugs to the house and the victim had everything at the residence. When she woke up on January 27 she found the victim laying on the floor with white foam below his lip.

She did not have any Narcan with her, so she reportedly drove to her own address to grab a dose of Narcan. When she got back, the victim had drool around him along with the white foam.

The victim did not respond when Schmidt called his name, and his breathing was described as ‘shallow’ and ‘quiet’. Schmidt then again went back to her address to get two more doses of nasal-injected Narcan.

After returning, the victim’s mother came upstairs with Schmidt. The victim reportedly looked ‘even worse’ and was not making any noise. The additional doses were then given to the victim and 9-1-1 was called.

Authorities said that Schmidt was the girlfriend of the victim and she agreed to a complete full forensic download of her phone. Multiple pieces of evidence were found at the residence including an electric scale, a glass jar with marijuana, a glass smoking pipe and two rock substances that tested positive for fentanyl.

On Schmidt’s phone, authorities reportedly found a conversation between the victim and Schmidt. On Jan. 27 around 4:15 a.m. a message from Schmidt said “He is still weighing it up. I’m sorry.” The conversation ended just after 4:20 a.m.

On Feb. 1, Schmidt went to the Green Bay Police Department to voluntarily talk with detectives. When asked about the conversation, she said she was at an apartment complex buying drugs. She went into a residence to buy drugs while the victim waited in the car.

Schmidt told authorities that she believed the heroin she bought is what killed the victim. In early March, authorities spoke with the suspect who Schmidt reportedly bought the drugs from.

He said that police were reading the text messages wrong and that it was Schmidt who brought cocaine to his house. He said that Schmidt brought her own scale and was weighing it to sell to him.

In late April, the final autopsy report came back for the victim. The final cause of death was acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine amphetamine, clonazepam and tadalafil. The manner of the death was described as ‘accident substance abuse’.

Schmidt is charged with First Degree Reckless Homicide and faces up to 40 years in prison. She is scheduled to have her initial appearance on June 15 at 2 p.m.