BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from multiple alleged incidents. On February 3 around 8 a.m., a deputy with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office met with a woman who wanted to report a disturbance that happened in early January.

The woman said her boyfriend’s ex-girlfriend, identified as VanLanen, broke into her house. She told authorities her door was kicked or forced open and VanLanen entered the home.

While VanLanen was in the home, the complaint says she threatened to injure the woman and eventually throw a phone at a man’s face. VanLanen’s ex-boyfriend reportedly told her to ‘put down the knife’.

VanLanen also allegedly kicked the woman’s vehicle and left a ‘large’ dent on the door. A few days later, the woman got a message on Facebook from VanLanen that was threatening in nature.

A couple of days after that, the woman claims that she got a complaint about her while she was at work. The complaint was from an anonymous person.

As the woman was leaving work she reportedly saw VanLanen standing and waiting for her. That was reportedly the last contact she had with VanLanen.

Authorities spoke with the boyfriend who said that VanLanen hit him in the face with the phone. He also mentioned that VanLanen stabbed him in the knee. The knife was described as a pocket knife.

The woman provided photos to authorities that included damage to the door as well as screenshots of VanLanen’s search history from her phone. The complaint says that the man and VanLanen share a phone so the search history was able to be found.

The search history reportedly showed a search for the contact information for the woman’s employer.

Authorities ended up speaking with VanLanen who said she went to the woman’s address to confront her ex-boyfriend. She says she was let inside and threw the phone and punched him.

However, she said the stabbing incident happened after he grabbed onto her to restrain her. VanLanen said she doesn’t remember threatening anybody and her emotions got the best of her.

The complaint says that VanLanen was cooperative and understood that her actions had repercussions.

VanLanen is charged with the following:

First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assessments Felony Up to 12 and a half years in prison (Can be increased up to six months due to using a dangerous weapon)

Stalking Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Stalking Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Battery, Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assessments Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (can be increased by six months due to using a dangerous weapon)

Criminal Trespass Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Criminal Damage to Property Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Up to 90 days in prison



Court records show VanLanen appeared in court on February 6 for her initial appearance. A $10,000 signature bond was set, which she later signed.

VanLanen is due back in court on March 21 for her adjourned initial appearance. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.