GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman convicted in connection to fleeing a traffic stop and dragging a police officer was sentenced to prison on Monday.

Court records show that 35-year-old Stephanie Ray was sentenced to a combined three years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision.

Ray was convicted of 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety as well as Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer. She had a bail jumping charge and a resisting an officer charge dismissed but read in.

On April 13, Ray was involved in a traffic stop near the intersection of West Walnut Street and South Chestnut Avenue when an officer noticed the registration plates did not match the vehicle.

Officers claim that during the traffic stop, Ray became combative and refused to exit the vehicle and provide identification.

While officers were attempting to remove Ray from the vehicle, she put the vehicle into drive and sped off with one officer partially inside, causing the officer to be dragged by the door before being thrown from the vehicle and onto the roadway.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Ray was eventually arrested on May 11 at a residence in the 700 block of North Broadway Street.