Green Bay woman dead after a one-vehicle crash

TOWNSHIP OF ABRAMS, Wis (WFRV) — On Friday, June 28th at approximately 3:42 p.m., the Oconto Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Hwy 41/141 near Oak Orchard Road.

The vehicle had rolled over and two people were injured. They found on an occupant, a 73-year-old man from Green Bay in the vehicle, and a 71-year-old woman from Green Bay ejected from the vehicle.

Both were taken to local hospitals where the woman was pronounced dead.

An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.