Green Bay woman dead after two-car crash in Brown County, several injured

NEW DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay woman is dead after a crash near Pine Grove Road in the Town of New Denmark.

According to a release, deputies from the Brown County Sheriff’s office were sent to CTH R / Main St. at Pine Grove Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies say a 19-year-old Denmark area man was driving a Dodge Ram Truck north on CTH R / Main St. when he attempted to turn left onto Pine Grove Road. The truck wound up hitting a Chevrolet Impala going south on CTH R / Main St.

The 19-year-old driver received minor injuries and was transported to a Green Bay area hospital. The 18-year-old passenger of the truck also has minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Deputies say the 38-year-old Green Bay man driving the Impala sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was sent to a Green Bay hospital as well.

There were two passengers in the Impala, a 6-year-old and a 33-year-old Green Bay woman. The child received non-life threatening injures while the 33-year-old woman died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol does not appear to be a factor.