GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Financial Adviser Nicole Tilot is being celebrated for a software company she developed that transfers medical records for insurance underwriting electronically instead of on paper.

“It makes it a lot faster and easier to get insurance coverage and makes the process a lot less time-consuming and stressful,” Tilot told Local 5 News in a recent interview.

She says she really couldn’t get businesses to take notice until she got some marketing tips at the Urban Hub, a co-working space in downtown Green Bay. There she says she received the connections and encouragement she needed to become one of the Milwaukee Business Journal’s “Start-Ups to Watch.”

“We were able to double my target market,” Tilot confirmed.

A day pass at the sprawling co-working space is $15. You can have unlimited access for $150 a month.

The Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce says what is most valuable is the camaraderie with other entrepreneurs that you can’t get at your local coffee shop.

“The Starbucks shops don’t have the resources like accounting professionals and marketing professionals,” points out Urban Hub Community Manager Lamarr Banks. “We have a banking partner that helps entrepreneurs build banking relationships and learn about loans and grants.”

The 8,500 square foot facility features the fastest internet available in Green Bay.

It’s an impressive-looking space for meetings, photoshoots, and public speaking.

But Tilot says it’s the atmosphere of encouragement that she found most useful.

“While we’re all working on different stuff, it’s really a community of people understanding what we’re going through.”

Banks added that it’s objective feedback that is offered with care while keeping it real.