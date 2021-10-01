Green Bay woman dies after vehicle rolls over ‘number of times’, deputies investigating crash

KOSSUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old Green Bay woman is dead after her vehicle drove into a ditch and rolled multiple times on Friday morning.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department, just before 7 a.m. deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on CTH R north of Berringer Road within the Township of Kossuth.

Upon the arrival of law enforcement, they determined the crash had actually occurred earlier in the morning. Officials have not yet released the exact time of the crash.

Officers add that a preliminary investigation determined that a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by the 28-year-old Green Bay woman, had been traveling southbound on CTH R when it drove into the east ditch and rolled several times before coming to a rest on its passenger side.

The Green Bay woman was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office. While it’s still unclear if the fog was a contributing factor in the crash, officers are reminding residents traveling to slow down and use low beam headlamps during foggy conditions.