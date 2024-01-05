(WFRV) – A Green Bay woman was officially charged after authorities said she was running a check forgery operation and seized over 40 checks that totaled over $33,000 during a search warrant.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 35-year-old Samantha Johnson is facing 84 total charges after she allegedly ran a check forgery operation. On November 14, 2023, authorities with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office followed up on an investigation involving forged checks at a credit union in Suamico.

Through the investigation, Johnson was developed as the prime suspect responsible for making the fake checks. A search warrant was issued at a residence on Porlier Street.

In total, 45 forged checks along with check forging materials were seized during the warrant, according to the complaint. The total dollar amount of all the checks was $33,355.06.

Officials say that the date range on the checks was between July 2023 to November 2023. The complaint also mentioned that Johnson herself was responsible for every instance of forgery after obtaining statements and conducting interviews.

According to the complaint, of the 45 forged checks, 38 were business checks and the other seven forged checks were personal checks.

In total she is facing 84 charges, Below is a breakdown of the charges

42 counts of Forgery-Writings or Objects Felony Up to six years in prison per count

36 counts of Identity Theft – Obtain Money or Credit Felony Up to six years in prison per count

Eight counts of Misappropriate ID Info – Obtain Money Felony Up to six years in prison per count



Court records show that Johnson was in court on January 4 for her initial appearance where her cash bond was set at $10,000. She is due back in court on January 11 for her preliminary hearing.

No additional information was provided.