GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing three charges after an incident with police at the Walmart in Bellevue.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 1 around 6:50 p.m. deputies responded to the Walmart store in Bellevue for a reported retail theft in progress. A woman was allegedly concealing items in a black bag.

The woman was later identified as 20-year-old Destiny Gurholt. Witnesses said that Gurholt was seen selecting items that added up to $143.72.

When officers spoke with Gurholt, she refused to identify herself and was ignoring commands. Gurholt said she had money and was going to pay for the items.

With the help of a Fast ID machine, Gurholt was identified and she reportedly had a warrant out for her arrest. When deputies tried to bring her to the squad car she refused to walk and tried to kick at authorities.

Gurholt then allegedly spit at deputies when she was in the squad car. She is facing the following three charges:

Throw or Discharge Bodily Fluids at Public Safety Worker Felony Up to three and a half years in prison

Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Bail Jumping Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that Gurholt is scheduled to appear in court on May 3 at 2 p.m. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.