Green Bay woman injured after crashing into apartment complex, 2 families without a home

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Brown County deputies are investigating a crash on Saturday in the Village of Bellevue that resulted in one Green Bay woman being injured and two families being left without a home.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, at around 6:34 p.m., a deputy saw a 2010 Honda SUV, driven by a 33-year-old Green Bay woman, heading eastbound on Verlin Road. The SUV then reportedly swerved off the roadway, went over a curb, and struck a 2004 white Honda Civic that was parked in a parking lot, located to the west of the 1800 block Verlin Road.

After striking the parked vehicle, the SUV continued driving until it crashed into an apartment complex. Two units were damaged as a result forcing two families to be removed from their homes.

Authorities say the 33-year-old Green Bay woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. There were no other occupants in either vehicle, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation but deputies speculate it could be medically related.

