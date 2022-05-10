GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There has been an update regarding the Green Bay woman charged for being allegedly involved in the dismemberment of a local 25-year-old man.

Law enforcement was first alerted to the death of Green Bay resident Shad Thyrion in late February and arrested 24-year-old Taylor Schabusiness on Feb. 23 for her possible involvement.

In a criminal complaint, it gave gruesome details of how officers found the body, as well as their interview with Schabusiness.

According to court records, Schabusiness was in court for a competency hearing on May 10 at the Brown County Courthouse.

A Local 5 photojournalist at the courthouse said the judge has ordered a new hearing on May 19 for both sides to bring their doctors and present evidence.

Local 5 will share additional information if it is released on our website/app.