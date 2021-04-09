Green Bay YMCA to offer exercise program for those with Parkinson’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There are at least 20,000 people in Wisconsin living with Parkinson’s disease, and the Greater Green Bay YMCA is now offering an Exercising with Parkinson’s program.

The program is a partnership between the Greater Green Bay YMCA and Prevea Health. Exercising with Parkinson’s classes will be held at the East Side YMCA will be led by Prevea Health physical therapy experts.

According to the Greater Green Bay YMCA, some of the activities and exercises in the program include:

Resistance training

The use of specially-designed treadmills

Evidence-based techniques created by Teresa Steffen, PT, Ph.D.

The program plans to start on April 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and will be free for those that sign up for the April launch of the program. The paid program begins on May 1.

The Greater Green Bay YMCA says the program is limited to ten participants and since the program will operate with month-to-month registration, there will be a waiting list if need be.

“We are thrilled to offer this evidence-based wellness program so the Y can have a hand in improving strength and stability and restoring independence, which is so vital to so many in our greater Green Bay area,” says Eric Gorder, East Side Y Branch Director.

To find more information or to sign-up for the program visit the YMCA’s website.