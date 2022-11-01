GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Greater Green Bay YMCA’s east and west side locations celebrated the grand openings of its newly renovated Wellness Centers on Tuesday.

The renovations have been in the works for the past two months for the Fitness and Wellness Centers at both locations.

New flooring, equipment, and new spaces bring a brand-new feel to both locations.

Each location is also opening 24-hour access to the Wellness Centers, “The 24-hour access is intended to be flexible and agile to accommodate all working folks from different shifts, and give the community something to be proud of,” said Sean Elliott, the Greater Green Bay YMCA President and CEO.

Both Green Bay YMCA locations will also be hosting an open house on November 5, starting at 9 a.m.