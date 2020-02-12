Green Bay youth artwork on display during Boys & Girls Club gallery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Local youth artwork was on full display at the Premier in Green Bay on Tuesday.

The artwork was part of an art gallery viewing of all the pieces put together throughout the year by members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay.

Fine arts and photography classes are run in the program space and students work roughly one to two hours on each art piece with photography lasting three to four hours.

The work was then put into a judged competition.

Those selected in the regional portion of the competition will then have the opportunity to advance to nationals where their artwork would be on display at the Boys & Girls Club of America.

