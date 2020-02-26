Green Bay youth football Spring league registration deadline approaching for players, coaches

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) The registration deadline for the NYFO (National Youth Football Organization) Green Bay 7on7 Spring League is on March 14th, and there’s a need for players and coaches to fill some spots.

“It’s just a safer alternative to tackle for ages 5 to 18,” said Steve Childers, commissioner of the Green Bay league. “For the kids that do participate in tackle in the fall, this just gives them extra reps to enhance their skill set.”

There’s currently a need for players ages 5 through 8, along with the 15 and under age group. Coaches are also needed to fill some spots.

“[We need] coaches in every age group, but the 8U specifically,” Childers said. “We need more than we have right now to get this league underway.”

The league will be having a combine/fundraiser on the final day of registration (March 14th) at Synergy Sports Performance.

Click the link above for more information on how to register.