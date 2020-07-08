GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s 1919 Kitchen & Tap reopens

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
1919KitchenTap_1551460256260.jpg

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay favorite, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, will be reopening to the community on Friday.

According to the Green Bay Packers organization, the gastropub located in Lambeau Field Atrium will be opening with health and safety guidelines set in place.

The Packers said some of the new procedures and policies will derive from, retail-sector, back-to-business precautionary guidelines offered by Brown County Public Health, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as well as the CDC.

Titletown reopening slowly, with increased safety measures

Officials said the restaurant will open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with full service available on the patio as well as inside the restaurant. Masks will be required by all staff and guests, and once seated, guests may remove their masks.

Visitors to the Lambeau Field Atrium can enter through the American Family Insurance Gate on the east side of the stadium, with one set of doors marked for entrance and another set marked for the exit.

Fans are asked not to congregate in Atrium common areas.

Lambeau Field Stadium Tours and Lambeau Field events will remain closed for the time being. For more information visit the Green Bay Packers official website.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dean Lowry locking in on offseason goals"

Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah win a close one over Fond du Lac"

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"