Green Bay’s 1919 Kitchen & Tap reopens

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay favorite, 1919 Kitchen & Tap, will be reopening to the community on Friday.

According to the Green Bay Packers organization, the gastropub located in Lambeau Field Atrium will be opening with health and safety guidelines set in place.

The Packers said some of the new procedures and policies will derive from, retail-sector, back-to-business precautionary guidelines offered by Brown County Public Health, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation as well as the CDC.

Officials said the restaurant will open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with full service available on the patio as well as inside the restaurant. Masks will be required by all staff and guests, and once seated, guests may remove their masks.

Visitors to the Lambeau Field Atrium can enter through the American Family Insurance Gate on the east side of the stadium, with one set of doors marked for entrance and another set marked for the exit.

Fans are asked not to congregate in Atrium common areas.

Lambeau Field Stadium Tours and Lambeau Field events will remain closed for the time being. For more information visit the Green Bay Packers official website.

