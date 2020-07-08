GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion deploying to Europe

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Army Reserve unit located in Green Bay is deploying to Eastern Europe.

A company-sized element of the 432nd Civil Affairs Battalion, commanded by Lt. Col. Brian Krieck of Suamico, is deploying in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve. The unit is part of the U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne) headquartered at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

According to a release, the 432nd has been training and preparing for deployment since the spring of 2019 and will depart this summer. The unit will support the 1st Cavalry Division with the objective of demonstrating continued U.S. commitment to collective security through a series of actions designed to reassure NATO allies and partners of America’s dedication to enduring peace and stability in the region in light of outside malign influencers.

The 432nd’s previous deployments include Eastern Europe in 2017, Afghanistan in 2011, Iraq in 2008 and 2003, Kosovo in 2000, Bosnia in 1995, and Kuwait in 1991.

