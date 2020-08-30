Green Bay’s ‘Artstreet 2020 Road Show’ paints the town

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Artists from all over the state gathered on the streets of Green Bay on Saturday for the Artstreet 2020 Road Show.

This year the 2020 Artstreet Road Show was an adaptation of the original Artstreet event which has been filling the city’s downtown area with creativity for nearly 40 years.

Although the event this year wasn’t particularly busy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, artists and vendors were still able to make sales while residents enjoyed the beautiful artwork.

Artstreet participant and photographer Neil Johnson shared, “I’ve done Artstreet before and it’s big and everyone’s all together, but due to the virus they spaced everything out and they still made something happen. I think that’s what’s so great, they still did something.”

The event included water color paintings, portraits, pottery, glass-making, photography, and more.

Latest Stories