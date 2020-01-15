Green Bay’s Austin Straubel increases passenger traffic for second year in a row

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay’s Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) has experienced strong growth in passenger traffic for the second consecutive year.

According to GRB, there was around a 10% increase in boardings over 2018 and an overall 12.2% increase in passenger traffic.

GRB Airport Director Marty Piette attributes credit for the growth to a few different airlines,

“American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines have been very responsive to local demand for more service. And, the addition of Frontier Airlines with seasonal service to Denver and Orlando has also played an important role in growing our numbers.”

Brown County Executive, Troy Streckenbach also added that the growth is reflective of the strength of Northeast Wisconsin’s economy,

“Our local economy is strong, and it’s made stronger when the public supports local assets like GRB…”