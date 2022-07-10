GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Great Lakes Hemophilia Foundation (GLHF) held its inaugural Green Bay’s Best Bloody contest and fundraiser at the Resch Expo on Saturday.

During the event, Green Bay area bars and restaurants showcased their signature Bloody Mary mix and garnish for the chance to win the ultimate title of Green Bay’s Best Bloody.

However, don’t be fooled, this contest was about much more than just drinking Bloody Marys and picking the best one.

According to GLHF, this special event was geared toward helping raise funds to support programs like Camp Klotty Pine – a camp hosted by GLHF for children living with a bleeding disorder; Family Camp; the Wisconsin Bleeding Disorders Conference; Wisconsin Legislative Day; educational scholarships; emergency patient financial assistance; and more.

“(Our) mission is to educate, support, and advocate for the bleeding disorders community of Wisconsin. Our vision is a life without limits for people and families living with a bleeding disorder,” shared GLHF.

Hemophilia and von Willebrand disease are rare bleeding disorders that reportedly impact more than 3,600 Wisconsin families including approximately 400 families in the Green Bay area.