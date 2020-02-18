Green Bay’s Boys and Girls Club hosts 31st annual Taste of Wine & Cheese, attracts hundreds

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay’s 31st annual Taste of Wine & Cheese brought hundreds out to the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center on Valentine’s Day.

The event offered nearly 300 wines for tasting and a variety of cheeses offered by local eateries.

“It’s a perfect combination. Wine and cheese is certainly something everyone can get behind and use to celebrate and it’s the perfect time of year with Valentine’s Day,” Interm Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Green Bay. “People are looking to come out and have a good time and if we can support our community at the same time, I think that’s what makes the event so exciting.”

A sweetheart package was offered for couples during the event.

LATEST POSTS