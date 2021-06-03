Green Bay’s Broadway Automotive collision center to be largest auto body repair facility in midwest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Broadway Automotive in Green Bay announced it is beginning the construction of an all-new 70,000 square foot collision center making it the largest auto body repair facility in the Midwest.

The new collision facility will double the size of its current Ashland Avenue collision operations and will be dedicated to collision repair, including drive-thru estimating, 42 repair bays, and six down-draft paint booths. Another portion of the building will house dealership administrative personnel.

For Broadway Automotive to proceed with this construction, it needed to purchase the property and building adjacent to the Chevrolet and Volkswagen dealerships in Ashwaubenon. “In addition to creating a state-of-the-art collision repair facility, moving our current collision operations will open up much needed space for our Chevrolet and Volkswagen operations, allowing us to grow these business segments, as well,” notes Michael Cuene, co-owner and managing partner, Broadway Automotive.

Broadway directives report that the Volkswagen facility upgrades will more than double the current service area size, while the Chevrolet customer lounge and restroom area will triple in size. Construction will begin in June, with Broadway’s new collision center scheduled to open by the end of the year. Customer lounge areas are expected to be completed by the end of November.

Broadway’s collision repair facilities on Military Avenue, Green Bay, and on Grand Avenue, Manitowoc, will continue to operate at its current locations.