Green Bay’s Chefusion finalist for Main Street Makeover

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Green Bay restaurant has been named a finalist for a storefront makeover.

Chefusion is one of five businesses from around the state who have the chance to win up to $10,000 in upgrades in the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s annual Main Street Makeover Contest.

WEDC says established businesses located in one of the 34 communities that are part of the Wisconsin Main Street Program had the opportunity to nominate themselves for a ‘makeover’ that will take place in spring of 2020.

Here is more Chefusion’s nomination: Chef Robert Phillips and his wife, Cathy, purchased the building in the Broadway District of Green Bay in 2008 and opened the Chefusion restaurant in 2009 after extensive renovations. The business has doubled in size over the past decade, adding a catering operation and establishing a reputation regionally for high-quality cuisine. After a decade in business, they are looking to implement a facelift for the business and enhancements to the historic building to increase customer comfort to help grow the business for the next decade.

If Chefusion wins, they will receive personalized technical assistance and up to $10,000 to implement recommended changes, which could include interior and exterior design improvements or personalized assistance to boost the business’s image and operations.

Finalists were selected based on their business track record, the vision for their business, and the potential for the makeover to have a positive impact on the Main Street district as a whole.

Other finalists include:

First Class Cosmetology, Beloit

Flex & Burn, Kenosha

Ted’s Pizza Palace, Menomonie

Kingsley Crossing, Shullsburg

The winner will be announced in mid-January.

For more information on the Wisconsin Main Street Program, visit wedc.org/MainStreet.