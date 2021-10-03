Green Bay’s Children’s Business Fair propels future entrepreneurs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Future entrepreneurs of Green Bay were out and about on Saturday selling homemade products for the 4th annual Children’s Business Fair.

The free one-day event was the culmination of hard work by local children who developed products under the watchful eye of an educator.

Close to 25 kids set up booths around the Urban Hub and sold items ranging from origami and art to slime and rock pets.

“Kids have been really excited today. A little nervous but all entrepreneurs are because entrepreneurship is definitely about risk,” shared Denise Mcfarland from Solid Foundation Learning.

Kids also learned how to talk to customers about their products and make some change when something was sold.