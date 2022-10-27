ASHWAUBENON, WI (WFRV) – A unique event is coming to Lambeau Field’s Atrium in November that combines Green Bay’s love of football and its appreciation of the fine arts.

Musicians will fill the atrium for an evening of dancing while the symphony plays all your favorite dances from waltz to swing to polka.

This is the first time ever the orchestra has hosted a concert like this.

“We usually do concerts in a hall on a stage with the audience,” explained Seong-Kyung Graham, Music Director of the Civic Symphony of Green Bay. “But we’re trying to break the barrier between audience and performance.”

Depending on the ticket you purchase you can also throw in a buffet dinner and tour of Lambeau.

Before the concert, there will be dance lessons from Green Bay Ballroom instructors just in case you want to give it a whirl.

Members of the orchestra say they’re excited about this opportunity to play in an iconic setting while expanding people’s perceptions about all Green Bay has to offer.

“The atrium is such a large, majestic space, I think it’s going to be fun to be part of that culture we have here in the city,” remarked Dan Marbes who is the Board of Directors President.

Organizers say the best part is you can customize your experience depending on much time you want to spend and how much you want to fit into one evening.

Prices start at $35 for a concert ticket.

$59 Dinner

$12.50 Waltz Lesson

$12.50 Tango Lesson

$25 Stadium Tour

Discounted packages available:

$89 Dinner & concert ticket (a $94 value).

$269 Gridiron Gold “pas de deux” All-inclusive package for two people includes waltz and tango dance lessons, stadium tour, dinner, and concert tickets (a $288 value).

You have to purchase tickets by November 6th through the symphony’s events page at gbcivic.org/events.

If you do go, be sure to say hello to Local 5’s Michele McCormack who will serve as emcee.

Event Schedule:

2:00 p.m. Waltz Lessons

3:00 p.m. Tango Lessons

4:00 p.m. Stadium Tour

4:30 p.m. Cash Bar Service Begins

5:00 p.m. Dinner

6:30 p.m. Doors Open for Concert

7:00 p.m. Concert

Dinner is buffet style with lemon rosemary chicken, seared salmon, and carved New York Strip, along with garden salad, seasonal roasted vegetables, garlic whipped potatoes, and dessert. Cash bar available all evening.