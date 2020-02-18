Green Bay’s Cliff Wall Automotive sold to Bergstrom Automotive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Bergstrom Automotive will buy Green Bay’s Cliff Wall Automotive, according to a Tuesday morning release.

Cliff Wall has announced he is selling the fourth-generation dealership and retiring from the dealership.

The sale includes both the East Mason Street and the Lime Kiln Road locations.

Wall is the third generation to operate an automotive dealership dating back to 1929 when his grandfather, Clifford Wall, Sr. started the company. Wall’s father, Clifford Wall, Jr., worked in the dealership until his death in 2013.

Wall’s daughter, Sara, currently serves as operations manager at the dealership, representing the fourth generation of family operation of the dealership. Cousin Jeff Walls has worked in the Parts Department since 1973.

“We have been so fortunate to have strong customer loyalty for our brands and for our dealership over the past ninety-one years. We also have an amazing team of employees who represent our tradition of outstanding customer service,” said Cliff. “We are pleased that the dealership will continue forward into the future under the strong leadership of Bergstrom Automotive.”

John F. Bergstrom, Chairman and CEO of Bergstrom Automotive states, “We are excited and proud to continue growing in Green Bay as we become the Subaru, Mazda, Mitsubishi representative. Now we are able to offer our guests each of these quality brands at two convenient locations in northeast Wisconsin.”

The sale of the dealership is expected to be closed on February 29.

