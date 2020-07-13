Green Bay’s Colburn Pool opening on July 14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Colburn Pool will open to the public on Tuesday, July 14.

The Green Bay Parks Department had hoped to open Colburn Pool in early July. This was partially delayed due to ongoing construction.

Colburn Pool will offer two-hour time slots for open swim. Admission will be a first-come, first-served basis, according to the Parks Department. Guests are encouraged to arrive “swim ready” as changing areas, restrooms, and showers will be available on a limited basis.

In the 30 minutes between each session, staff will clean, disinfect, and sanitize the facility. Here’s a look at the open swim schedule:

Monday – Friday

12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

Open swim will be limited to a modified capacity, which allows for safe physical distancing. The first 128 people will be admitted during eash session.

The Parks Department says markers will be placed at any point where a line is necessary (admissions, concessions, and diving board areas). Face coverings are encouraged by guests in the building, when speaking to staff, and anytime outside of the pool. Face coverings should not be worn in the pool.

