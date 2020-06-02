GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s Colburn Pool to open in early July

Colburn pool plans will be sent out for bids_53688340-159532

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Parks Department says Colburn Pool will open in early July in accordance with the city’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

The plan prioritizes opening Colburn first because of the new renovations. The city says that if they “are able to open additional pools we would likely open Joannes Aquatic Center next so that we have one pool on the east side and one on the west side.”

Each aquatic facility will have a capacity level that allows social distancing. Concessions will be limited to only pre-packaged items.

The city says staff will be trained based on current Red Cross guidelines and as set by the CDC, WEDC, and AOAP.

Swim lessons, open swim with modified capacity limits, and sanctioned swim teams will be at Colburn only with modifications to follow safety guidelines.

Green Bay Parks COVID-19 Reopening Plan

Multiple swimming spaces across Northeast Wisconsin will remain closed this summer, including:

Howard’s Duck Creek Quarry is also remaining closed until further notice.

Some pools are opening this year, including:

