Green Bay’s East Mason Street closing for bridge repairs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – East Mason Street in Green Bay will be closing for over a month due to bridge rehabilitation.

Green Bay Public Works announced that from July 6 through August 21, the East River Bridge will be undergoing repairs and will cause the closure of East Mason Street from Baird Street to Bellevue Street.

Offcials said access to local businesses and residents will be maintained at all times during the closure.

Motorists should expect back ups and are being encouraged to find alternate routes.

