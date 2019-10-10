Green Bay’s effort to remove lead water pipes draws the attention of the EPA

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Thursday afternoon, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler announced a proposal to overhaul the Lead and Copper Rule on Green Bay’s CityDeck.

He later joined Green Bay Water Utility officials at a worksite in Green Bay, where crews worked to replace a lead service.

“We needed to remove the source of lead in our water,” Nancy Quirk, GM of the Green Bay Water Utility said of the effort, “which is our lead services. The one thing about the lead service that I want to highlight is that it is a team effort.”

Since 2016, Green Bay has replaced more than 1400 lead services.

“When I took a look across the country as to who was doing innovative work, Green Bay popped up to the top of the list,” David Ross, EPA Administrative Assistant said.

Green Bay’s goal is to completely eradicate lead water pipes by the end of 2020.

Wheeler’s proposal does not outline a timeline for that milestone to be reached nationwide.

“It would be great if we could replace all the lead service lines in the country overnight,” he said. “But that’s, it’s a 700 billion dollar enterprise. What we’re focusing on, that those communities that have the worst lead in their pipes get those pipes replaced first.”

The proposal calls on water systems to follow new sampling procedures and introduces a new lead trigger level of 10 micrograms per liter.

It would also require water systems to test drinking water at schools and childcare facilities.

Critics of the proposed plan say it weakens drinking water standards by doubling time given to replace lead pipes in systems with high levels of lead.

Wheeler denied those claims.

“You didn’t actually have to replace seven percent,” he said, referring to the portion of lead services currently required to be replaced. “So our three percent that is required to be replaced every single year is actually far more aggressive.”

To read the proposal in full, click here.