Green Bay’s EPIC Event Center releases 2021 event schedule

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – EPIC Event Center announced its 2021 event schedule, and will have a limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to officials, a podded format will be implemented that allows groups of up to six to be seated together. EPIC Event Center will also perform temperature checks as well as asking that masks be worn outside of the pod.

Intially the event center will allow 25% capacity.

“We are excited to be able to provide live entertainment in a safe manner at this incredible new facility,” says Melissa Toonen, General Manager of EPIC Event Center.

The announced 2021 schedule includes:

April 15 – Otherwise w/ Krestfall and Archaic Bloom

May 7 – Murray the Magician

May 8 – Badflower with Goodbye June (outdoor event at Capital Credit Union Park)

May 21 – Smith and Myers of Shinedown with JR Moore and Zach Mack

October 9 – The Glam Band

November 20 – Puddle of Mudd

The EPIC Event Center is a 2,100 capacity entertainment venue in Green Bay on Holmgren Way.

For more information on tickets and the venue visit their website, which will have more information at 1:00 p.m. on March 4.