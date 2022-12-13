GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich stopped by Local 5 News on Tuesday morning to provide a community update about various campaigns and programs in the area.

Genrich started off by explaining in detail about the Golden House Be Safe campaign, which is about spreading awareness of domestic abuse.

“There are resources in this community that are available to help those in need,” said Genrich. “The city of Green Bay and the Green Bay Police Department is part of this effort to really spread the word that Golden House is a terrific resource for people in need.”

The Green Bay Mayor also talked about the recently announced Great Being Home Downpayment Assistance Program and how that is expected to help hundreds of families stay in Green Bay.

“Downpayment assistance is something that NeighborWorks has been offering for many years in this community,” said Genrich. “This downpayment assistance of $5,000 is being offered to city employees, so it’s a great way for us to retain employees and reward existing employees with some assistance in downpayment cost.”

Triangle Hill is one of the best spots for winter activity, and a fundraiser for snow is being held so those can enjoy activities.

“What we’re hoping to do is make our own snow at Triangle Hill, not this year, but next season,” said Genrich.