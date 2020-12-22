Green Bay’s Faith by the Bay Ministries distributing free bread to community

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Faith by the Bay Ministries is distributing free bread, rolls, and buns to the community beginning Dec. 23.

According to the ministry, 1,000 pieces of assorted Sarah Lee, Fresh Thyme, and Kirkland items will be given out in efforts to help families who are struggling during the pandemic.

Pastor Jerry Bader shares, “Nobody wants to see food these days go to waste. So here at the Crossroads campus on Oakland Avenue, every other Wednesday, we are giving away those bread products, it’s Sarah Lee, it’s muffins, it’s buns, it’s bread, it’s basics that families need.”

Distribution is set to start on Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will feature contactless curbside pickup and delivery.