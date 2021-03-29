Green Bay’s Farmers’ Market on Broadway is returning to its roots this summer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A summertime staple in downtown Green Bay is officially coming back home. The 18th annual Farmers’ Market on Broadway is returning to its roots.

When the pandemic hit and health guidelines tightened in 2020 the Farmers’ Market on Broadway was relocated to Leicht Park. But minus many things like food vendors, arts and crafts and beverages like beer.

“We tried a relocation plan like Leicht Park last year that allowed us to contain a few different things and it really wasn’t that successful,” said Brian Johnson, executive director of On Broadway Inc.

But Johnson expects this year’s event will be a much different story because the city has approved the market’s plans for again operating back on Broadway.

“I think the city was excited to see us get back to hosting some of these things again,” said Johnson. “We’re still trying to come out of this pandemic. There are variants out there and we certainly will take precautions as appropriate.”

To create a safe environment, attendees will be encouraged to wear masks, to maintain social distancing, to use hand sanitation stations and vendor booths are going to be spaced five feet apart.

“We think that’s going to be appropriate to help spread out, not only the distance between vendors, but it helps spread out the crowd as well standing in line to buy products,” Johnson said.

“I’m thrilled that it’s headed back down here,” said Missy Martens.

Martens is co-owner of Cooper State Brewing. She says the Farmers’ Market on Broadway is a social event that benefits all small businesses in the district.

“With it actually right on Broadway, it just invites so many people to the business fronts, to see us all on this side and to stop and to gather, mingle a little more,” Martens said.

“It brings a lot of people down to the area and people into our store,” said Mark Beerntsen, owner of Beerntsen’s Candies.

“We’re really the first ones to put that foot forward and said we’re ready to restore trust in public spaces and we want to play a role in that and we’re happy to do it,” Johnson said.

Happy to plan a safe return kicking off the 19 week, Wednesday night season, starting May 26.

The Farmers’ Market on Broadway typically attracts 200,000 people annually.