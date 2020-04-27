Green Bay’s Farmer’s Market on Military goes mobile, offers outdoor option

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While most farmer’s markets are on hold until further notice, shoppers in Green Bay were able to get out and get their hands on some fresh, locally grown food over the weekend.

The Farmer’s Market on Military, usually held indoors, has moved outside and gone mobile.

Adhering to strict guidelines regarding social distancing, the market had to limir vendors to essential food products, which you can order ahead and pick up curbside.

“So it hasn’t been passed around to eight different people, we harvest it directly into your container, back home to you,” Matt Williams with Shitake Creek Mushroom Company tells WFRV Local 5.

Masks were also being sold at the market.

The Mobile Market on Military will be held every Saturday from noon until 2 p.m. until further notice, or through May, at the corner of Fisk and West Mason in the Green Bay Plaza.

