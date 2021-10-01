GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s first Jet’s Pizza opening ‘soon’, offering open interviews

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Green Bay's first Jet's Pizza opening 'soon', offering open interviews

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There are eight Jet’s Pizza locations in Wisconsin, but the ninth is on its way as a Green Bay location is opening ‘soon’.

There is a sign posted on the building’s window saying that there are open interviews every Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. The sign also mentions that they are offering $11 an hour.

The store is located at 1601 Shawano Avenue in Green Bay. It is right across the street from the Subway on Shawano Avenue and next to the McDonald’s on Military/Shawano.

  • Green Bay's first Jet's Pizza opening 'soon', offering open interviews
  • Green Bay's first Jet's Pizza opening 'soon', offering open interviews

On Jet’s Pizza’s website all of the nine listed locations are:

  • Brookfiedl
  • Fond du Lac
  • Glendale
  • Green Bay
  • Little Chute
  • Middleton
  • Milwaukee
  • Waukesha
  • West Allis

While the hours for each Jet’s Pizza location slightly differ, most of the locations’ hours range from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There was no information on the date the store plans to open.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Volleyball: No. 1 Luxemburg-Casco sweeps Denmark, stays unbeaten in NEC play

HS Boys Soccer: FRCC leaders Green Bay Preble, Notre Dame play to thrilling 2-2 tie

GBN 9/29/21: Pick Em

GBN 9/29/21: Challenge or No Challenge

GBN 9/29/21: Let's Get Social

GBN 9/29/21: Hello Pittsburgh