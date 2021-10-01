Green Bay’s first Jet’s Pizza opening ‘soon’, offering open interviews

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There are eight Jet’s Pizza locations in Wisconsin, but the ninth is on its way as a Green Bay location is opening ‘soon’.

There is a sign posted on the building’s window saying that there are open interviews every Monday from 2 to 6 p.m. The sign also mentions that they are offering $11 an hour.

The store is located at 1601 Shawano Avenue in Green Bay. It is right across the street from the Subway on Shawano Avenue and next to the McDonald’s on Military/Shawano.

On Jet’s Pizza’s website all of the nine listed locations are:

Brookfiedl

Fond du Lac

Glendale

Green Bay

Little Chute

Middleton

Milwaukee

Waukesha

West Allis

While the hours for each Jet’s Pizza location slightly differ, most of the locations’ hours range from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

There was no information on the date the store plans to open.