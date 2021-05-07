Green Bay’s Golden House prepares to celebrate Mother’s Day with resident families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – When Mother’s Day rolls around on Sunday, some moms will spend the holiday at the Golden House Domestic Abuse Shelter.

“This is the last place somebody wants to be,” Rapid Rehousing Case Manager Amanda Amon-Brellenthin said. “They want to be safe at home with their kids, but I think it’s really courageous to leave and to come and get help.”

Golden House provides shelter for those in need of it, as well as outreach programs.

“We really just want to meet people where they’re at, and not do anything to risk their safety anymore by saying you have to come in, or we have to do this,” Amon-Brellenthin said.

Covid protocals have limited capacity at the shelter, but she says there are plenty of clients seeking help here.

“We have people that live in shelter, singles, families, men, women, we’ll accept anybody,” she said.

That includes mothers.

“Some moms are here with their kiddos, some moms are here without their kids, it depends on their situation, so we try to make it special for them as much as possible,” Amon-Brellenthin said of this upcoming Sunday.

They’ll try to make the best of the situation.

“We’ll provide dinner for them, we’ll get them little goodie bags, maybe do some activities with the kids and the families,” Amon-Brellenthin said.

The community also has a chance to give back to the families served by Golden House this Mother’s Day weekend.

A donation drive for Golden House is being held at the Titletown District from 8:30 am to noon as a part of the Packers’ Mothers Day festivities.

“We are asking for donations of new baby items, and there’s going to be activities for moms and kids to go, it’s a free event,” Amon-Brellenthin explained.

Jessica Dickhut, Titletown Events Coordinator said it was important to the Packers to take the chance to give back to mothers in need.

“This year has been definitely difficult for a lot of people, with everything and all the changes that have come up, so we really wanted to find a way to give back to all the mothers and mother figures in peoples’ lives,” she said.

New baby items, like diapers, will be accepted at the donation drive.

It’s way to help every mother have a happy Mother’s Day.

“Being safe here with their kids and being able to just celebrate something and do something together as a family that they may not have been able to do for a while, it’s really special for all of us,” Amon-Brillenthin said.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE TITLETOWN MOTHER’S DAY EVENT.