Green Bay’s H.J. Martin and Son announced purchase of original Shopko property

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay specialty contractor, H.J, Martin and Son announced on Friday the purchase of the original Shopko store property from Shopko West Associates on Military Avenue.

Shopko operated for 57 years at the location, until its closing last April.

H.J. Martin and Son say with this purchase they will expand their acreage to contain 8.362.

President and CEO of H.J. and Son, Edward Martin, says, “Military Avenue has been the home of H.J. Martin and Son for 60 years. It is our great pleasure to invest back into an area of Green Bay that we believe in and which has been so good to us.”