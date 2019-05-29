Green Bay’s Head Start Learning Center receives second grant for full-day learning programs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Area School District is helping expand the number of children who take part in full school days.

On Wednesday afternoon, District officials, Head Start Learning Center Director and Principal Sally Jansen and U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher were all in attendance to share information about a second grant that was awarded to Head Start.

Green Bay Area School District’s Superintendent Michelle Langenfeld said,

“I think sometimes we also forget the fact that Head Start is not only for the education of children, but it really brings families and communities together and really starts to empower families.”

This is the second year of full-day services, and this new grant, worth nearly $3 million will allow them to continue and expand their programs.

Back in 2017, the Green Bay Area Public School District’s Head Start Program was the recipient of a supplemental grant for $2.5 million to provide full-day service to four-year-old children.

The full-day Head Start program will be offered on Green Bay’s west side.

U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher also commented on the new grant;

“We know, based on the quality of administrators and teachers here at this facility and their dedication that the money will be used very wisely and very well.”

Starting in fall of 2019, the Center will add an additional 102 full-day spots and will be full-day at all four locations.