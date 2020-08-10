GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s Hinterland Brewery temporarily closes after employee tests for COVID-19

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s Hinterland Brewery is closing its doors for a couple of days after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post, “Out of an abundance of caution, Hinterland’s management has decided to close our doors for a couple days after a team member has tested positive for Covid-19.”

The post says all of Hinterland’s staff will be tested over the coming days. Deep cleaning and ozone sterilizing will happen at the restaurant and brewery.

“Please be assured, we expect to reopen by the end of the week with our strong commitment toward the safety of our staff and customers, and an increased testing protocol in place.”

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, as of Sunday, 4,264 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Brown County.

