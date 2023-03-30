GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A historic Green Bay restaurant that was closed for several years is now open for business.

A well-known restaurant in the city since 1955, the Ten-O-One club has been closed down for some time, but now Andy Mueller, the owner of other Green Bay restaurants like Black and Tan and The Daily Buzz, has taken over the establishment.

Mueller says, “It’s an iconic building, been around this community for many generations. There were so many stories and memories that were created here that we felt it a natural to just reopen it and bring back what Green Bay loved for so many years.”

While it’s been almost five years since the restaurant was open, not much has changed. The menu will be much like the original with their classic perch fry and other casual dining options, but with Mueller’s twist.

“You don’t have to plan to come here. If you’re on this side of town, swing in and grab a burger, or Saturday, come out for prime rib, or Friday night a perch fry. That’s what people want in this community,” Mueller says.

Local 5 spoke to some customers who were happy to see the place return to its former glory.

Oconto native Brad Lahto was indulging in the Ten-O-One burger when he said, “I’m glad to see it’s open again. There are not too many old buildings like this.”

Bob Bourdessa from Green Bay also says it’s good to see Ten-O-One back up and running.

“It’s one of the things that Green Bay needs are some of these older establishments to come back and give it a go. It’s nice to see them rather than see them demolished,” Bourdessa says.

The restaurant is open from 11 am-9 pm on Tuesday-Thursday and until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Mueller hopes the restaurant will be operational all seven days in the future.

Until then, the owner and executive chef is looking forward to seeing customers make new memories at the restaurant once again.

“I think they’re going to love Ten-O-One because it’s just the atmosphere, the menu, and the service. It’s really the whole package. It’s Green Bay’s kind of place. This is what they wanted, this is what works in this community, and it’s going to work again,” Mueller says.