GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Green Bay’s Howe Community Resource Center collecting donations for families in need

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Howe Community Resource Center is pitching in to help families in need amidst coronavirus concerns.

The non-profit, located in downtown Green Bay, is collecting donations starting Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Amanda Johnson, Executive Director, says the families who may rely on schools for meals are left with fewer resources in times like these.

“Our focus is to provide some basic staples for the families while also providing them with up to date information about other community resources such as Paul’s Pantry and the community meal program. Like every parent in our community, our families budgeted for spring break but with the announcement of school closing, they may not have the funds available for the extended break their children will be on.”

RELATED: Howard-Suamico’s Giving Tree Food pantry opens early for families in need

Those donations will then be offered to families in need at a drive-thru pantry at Howe Elementary School on March 23 from 8 a.m. to noon for families in the home visiting program and at Howe School.

