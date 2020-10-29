HSHS St. Vincent Hospital swaddles newborns in pink blankets for breast cancer awareness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The HSHS St. Vincent Hospital is promoting breast cancer awareness by swaddling all babies born in October in a pink blanket.

In addition to promoting Breast Cancer Awareness month, the pink blankets are also a way to encourage and remind women to get their mammograms.

HSHS health officials are encouraging all women to talk with their health care provider about the appropriate timing for screening mammograms, especially women who are age 40 or at high-risk.

Experts say at age 40, any woman may wish to begin regular screening mammograms. By age 45, women should have a screening mammogram and continue to have one at least every other year.

“Early detection saves lives, so please get your mammograms,” said Dr. Colette Salm-Schmid, breast surgeon at Prevea Health, a physician partner group of HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin. “You can be assured that amidst this pandemic we are all facing, that we have taken every step possible to ensure your health and safety while in our care, and we are here and ready to care for your breast health. Make October the month you remember your mammogram.”

