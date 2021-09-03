Green Bay’s Jimmy Seas Pub, Grill, & Fenders closes after 20 years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 20 long years in business, Jimmy Seas Pub, Grill, & Fenders is closing up shop and saying farewell to the community it loved to serve.

On Friday, Jimmy Seas Pub, Grill, & Fenders, located in Green Bay, announced it was closing in order to ‘offer space for another inspiring entrepreneur.’

“After 20 years of serving up good times and creating fond memories, Jimmy Seas decided to close operations to offer the space for another inspiring entrepreneur,” Jimmy Seas wrote.

Jimmy Seas, which has been a staple venue in the Green Bay area for the last two decades, offered residents live music, delicious food, top-quality drinks, and an overall welcoming and exciting environment attracting residents all across Northeast Wisconsin. But like all good things, its time has come to an end.

However, that end may not last too long.

The Pub & Grill also shared they are working with individuals to possibly reopen Jimmy Seas once again in the near future. “We are currently working with a few parties who are interested in reopening Jimmy Seas in the near future,” wrote Jimmy Seas.

Jimmy Seas management says they will continue to honor all purchased Jimmy Seas gift cards. Residents looking for a refund should email info@jimmyseas.com by October 31.