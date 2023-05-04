GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay program aimed at helping kids who are transitioning out of foster care or who may be at risk is expanding.

Journey to Adult Success teaches teenagers the skills they need to find success as an adult, such as managing finances, finding a job, and finding housing.

Local 5 News was at the groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for the expansion on Walnut and Baird Street, where the new facility will be located.

There will be 12 beds in the new facility, along with additional office space.

“I’m most looking forward to not having to turn youth away when they knock on our doors,” said Journey to Adult Success Executive Director Eunice White. “Currently, we’re turning so many, many youths away. That just leaves them open to couch surfing, floating around in the community.”

Organizers hope to open the new facility sometime in October.