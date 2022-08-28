GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – After 15 years of running operations at a popular area business, a Green Bay bar owner is getting ready to close his tab and say goodbye to the place that gave him so much.

Earlier this week, Keggers owner, Will Liebergen, shared on Facebook that the beloved bar, located in the heart of Downtown Green Bay’s Broadway District, has been listed for sale.

Liebergen revealed that the driving force behind his decision to sell was his desire to spend more time with his family.

“After 15 years I have decided to list Keggers for sale. The bar business has taught me everything I know, brought me great friends, amazing times & most importantly my wife and kids. I need to spend more time with my kids & enjoy them growing up,” Liebergen wrote in a heartfelt post on Facebook.

But while Liebergen’s time as Keggers owner may be coming to an end, he assured customers that the business won’t be meeting the same fate anytime soon.

“Keggers & Lyric Room will continue to book and execute all events & parties that are booked. Any new owner will have to agree to execute all events that are booked… It’s not going out of business or closing,” wrote Liebergen.

Liebergen confirmed that he intends to run Keggers until a new buyer is found.

According to the online listing, the asking price for the business is $220,000.

Keggers features weekly trivia, karaoke, and open mic nights.

Keggers music and event venue named The Lyric Room is well known and is still actively booking events, according to organizers.

For more information or to book an event visit the Keggers Green Bay official website.