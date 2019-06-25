Green Bay’s Kids’ Day celebrates the city’s children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — There’s Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Grandparents Day, and if you live in Green Bay, there’s also Kids’ Day. Titletown is celebrating the city’s youth Tuesday as part of its 17th annual Kids’ Day.

With a wristband, kids 17 and under have access to a host of free activities in the city, including free admission to Green Bay public pools, a free bag of corn to feed animals at Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, and free rides at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

“It’s pretty cool, I mean, to think that one day we just get to do a lot of fun stuff,” said Emersen Delong, a 7th grader from Green Bay.

Kids’ Day is also a hit with parents, who say it gives them an opportunity for family bonding that’s affordable.

“It’s nice for our kids to go and ride the rides without having to pay for anything,” said Sara Johnson, who traveled to Bay Beach Amusement Park from Oshkosh with her four children.

“We’ve been doing this for the last 4 or 5 years I would say,” said April Hayes of Green Bay, who was also at Bay Beach Amusement Park with her kids. “They look forward to it every year. We do Bay Beach, we’ll go have lunch, and then the Resch Center for swimming, whatever we can get in, in one day.”

Kids’ Day was created in 2003 by former Green Bay Mayor Jim Schmitt as a way to celebrate children and show their appreciation for their school work and volunteerism. Schmitt’s successor, Mayor Eric Genrich, says he’s proud to continue the tradition.

“Green Bay is a great place for kids and families, I think everybody recognizes that, and this day that’s set aside for kids really kinda just puts an exclamation point on that,” Genrich told Local 5. “So it’s a fantastic opportunity for kids and families to get out there, and enjoy all the amenities that we have here in the city.”

Kids’ Day wristbands can be found at these locations:

Bay Beach Amusement Park

Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary

Green Bay Parks, Recreation & Forestry Office

Brown County Library-Central, E & SW Branches

Mayor’s Office

Howe Neighborhood Resource Center

Neighborhood Associations

Dental Associates

Pizza Ranch

9th Street Wellness Center and Farmhouse

Joannes and Resch Pools

Green Bay City Playgrounds

For more activities and community fun on Kids’ Day, click this link for the Kids’ Day brochure.